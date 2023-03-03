Convicted of rape, ex-MLA to walk out of jail as HC grants bail

Former BJP MLA Bhanwarlal Rajpurohit, who was last month convicted by a trial court in Nagaur district for raping a woman 21 years ago and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, got relief from the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday, which suspended his sentence and granted the 87-year-old former legislator bail.

Following his conviction on February 21, Rajpurohit had appealed against the trial court’s verdict at the Jodhpur bench of the HC. The appeal was heard by the court of Justice Farjand Ali on Thursday.

“The court suspended the sentence of Rajpurohit today. He will now be out from jail on bail till the High Court pronounces the verdict in the appeal,” said public prosecutor Gaurav Singh on Thursday.

In its order, the court said that appearing on behalf of the former MLA, his grandson submitted that the case against Rajpurohit was false.

“He further submits that a patently false case has been foisted against the appellant with an ulterior object to chastise the appellant and to teach him a lesson because he was interferring in the matrimonial dispute of the complainant and her maternal relatives. He contends that there was no reason for the complainant to visit to the place of the appellant that too all alone. The prosecutrix is a grown up married lady and she knows the outcome of the allegations but there is an inordinate delay in lodging the FIR. (sic),” says the court order.

Rajpurohit’s grandson submitted that the investigation was carried out by a superior police officer but after conducting thorough investigation, a negative final report was chalked down and submitted.

The court said in its judgment that the victim and her mother were present during the hearing on Thursday and opposed the submissions made by Rajpurohit.

“They vehemently and fermently opposed the submissions made at the behest of the appellant and submit that since the appellant has committed a serious offence for which he has been convicted by the trial court, therefore, no interference is required by this Court (sic),” says the court order.

After hearing all sides, the court suspended the sentence of Rajpurohit and granted him bail.

“Heard representative of the applicant and learned Public Prosecutor and perused the material available on record. Upon consideration of the grounds made on behalf of the appellant, learned Public Proseuctor and the complainant and her mother, this Court deems it proper to allow the suspension of Sentence (sic),” said the court in its order.

Earlier, in its verdict dated February 21, the trial court had said it is clear from the evidence accumulated during investigation that the investigating officer has made all efforts to save the accused from the allegations. The rape of the woman had allegedly taken place in 2001.