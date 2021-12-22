Congress wins more seats than BJP in Panchayati Raj elections in four districts

As per the latest data, the Congress won 62 seats and the BJP 36 seats out of the 106 seats for zila parishad members wherein elections were held. (File)

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won majority of seats in the elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members held in four districts of the state — Karauli, Sriganganagar, Kota and Baran — the votes for which were counted on Tuesday.

As per the latest updated data of the state election commission, out of 568 seats for panchayat samiti members in 30 panchayat samitis where elections were held, the Congress won 278 seats while the BJP won 165 seats.

As per the latest data, the Congress won 62 seats and the BJP 36 seats out of the 106 seats for zila parishad members wherein elections were held.

Among other parties, the BSP won 14 panchayat samiti member seats and 1 zila parishad member seat while the CPI(M) won 13 panchayat samiti and 2 zila parishad seats. Apart from this, 97 Independents were victorious in the election for panchayat samiti members while 5 Independents won in zila parishad seats.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra termed the results as victory of the ‘trust of the public in the Congress rule.’

“The results of panchayati raj institutions in four districts are encouraging for us. The Congress is going to have its own pradhan in 20 out of the 30 panchayat samitis. This win is the victory of the people’s trust in the Congress party and our good governance,” tweeted Dotasra on Tuesday after the results.

Dotasra added that most of the victorious Independents had won on Congress support and he cited the results to say that the Congress will emerge victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections.

On the other hand, state BJP president Satish Poonia termed his party’s performance in the panchayati raj elections as ‘excellent’ and said that the BJP has managed to ‘snatch’ two zila parishad boards from the Congress — Kota and Baran.

“The public has taught a big lesson to the Congress government, which is against people. Seventeen zila pramukhs in the state out of 33 are from the BJP and now the BJP will have 19 zila pramukh after forming two boards in the Kota division. The big win of the BJP in the home districts of Mines and UDH ministers reflects that the three-year tenure of the Congress is against the youth and farmers and in these three years, the Chief Minister has only made announcements,” tweeted Poonia.

He added that in the 2023 Assembly elections, the public will vote out the Congress government and the BJP will come into power.

Earlier in October, the Congress party had won most of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats in Alwar and Dholpur districts where elections were held.