Congress to protest against Agnipath scheme across Rajasthan on June 27

The Rajasthan Congress will hold demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme across the state on June 27.

The Union government had last week unveiled the scheme under which the youth aged 17 and a half and 21 will be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force on contractual basis for four years.

The announcement had triggered protests across the country.

“The entire Congress stands with the youth opposing this scheme. We will do our best to ensure that the voice of the youth agitating against the Agnipath scheme reaches the prime minister and home minister of the country,” state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here.

On June 27, the Congress will protest in the entire state and in each Assembly constituency, he said.

Rejecting the Centre’s scheme, Dotasra said, “The youth who voted twice to form the NDA government at the Centre are feeling deceived,” he claimed.

He said the youth’s demands are being ignored while democracy and armed forces are being weakened.

“The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is preparing how to get skilled unemployed youth for a few industrialists,” he said.