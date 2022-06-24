scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Congress to protest against Agnipath scheme across Rajasthan on June 27

The Union government had last week unveiled the scheme under which the youth aged 17 and a half and 21 will be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force on contractual basis for four years.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 24, 2022 8:32:53 am
On June 27, the Congress will protest in the entire state and in each Assembly constituency. (ANI/File)

The Rajasthan Congress will hold demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme across the state on June 27.

The Union government had last week unveiled the scheme under which the youth aged 17 and a half and 21 will be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force on contractual basis for four years.

The announcement had triggered protests across the country.

“The entire Congress stands with the youth opposing this scheme. We will do our best to ensure that the voice of the youth agitating against the Agnipath scheme reaches the prime minister and home minister of the country,” state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here.

Best of Express Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
Presidential poll: JMM set to veer from Sinha nod to back NDA pick MurmuPremium
Presidential poll: JMM set to veer from Sinha nod to back NDA pick Murmu
More Premium Stories >>

On June 27, the Congress will protest in the entire state and in each Assembly constituency, he said.

Rejecting the Centre’s scheme, Dotasra said, “The youth who voted twice to form the NDA government at the Centre are feeling deceived,” he claimed.
He said the youth’s demands are being ignored while democracy and armed forces are being weakened.

More from Jaipur

“The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is preparing how to get skilled unemployed youth for a few industrialists,” he said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement