Congress plans concert in Jaipur to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 100-day milestone

To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BYJ), the Congress party will organise a concert in Jaipur on December 16 with a live performance by Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan, AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Sawai Madhopur, Ramesh said, “Rahul ji will hold a press conference on 16th in Dausa, because we will be crossing a milestone on 16th – it will be the 100th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Hence we thought that there should be a press conference by Rahul ji on the special occasion.”

“We have organised a Sangeet Samaroh in Jaipur – Bharat Jodo concert on the evening of December 16. The main performer will be Sunidhi Chauhan apart from other singers.”

Ramesh also said that on 16th, all 40 Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will be present at Yatra throughout the day.

While 17th will be a rest day for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, there will be a huge rally in Alwar on 19th, the last district BJY will touch in Rajasthan, before moving on to Haryana.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “In my life, I have never walked for long. But I have made a resolution that when Rahul ji can walk 3,700 kilometres to unite India, then Govind Singh Dotasra – till I hand over the flag to Haryana on 21st – will walk under any circumstances.” Dotasra also said that whatever suggestions Rahul Gandhi gives, the state government will fulfil them.

Explaining the rationale behind posters on assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in the district, Sawai Madhopur MLA Danish Abrar said, “The aim behind these is that the average age of an Indian is 28 years. So today’s youth doesn’t know that Rahul Gandhi is the person who saw the assassination of his grandmother and his father. And the person who has been through so much pain and violence in his life…is today on the path of love, brotherhood and to unite India. This is worth saluting.”

Attacking the BJP, Bamanwas MLA Indra Meena said, “The BJP is taking out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra but we are seeing that there are no jan (people) in the Yatra, though there might be Aakrosh (anger) in their hearts.”