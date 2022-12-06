Congress MLAs’ resignations: Rajasthan HC issues notice to Speaker C P Joshi

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Speaker C P Joshi and the Vidhan Sabha secretary in connection with the resignations of 91 Congress MLAs that have been pending with Joshi for over two months.

Senior advocate Hemant Nahta, the counsel for Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, said a bench of Justices Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Vinod Kumar Bharwani issued notices on Rathore’s public interest litigation (PIL) and listed the matter after three weeks.

The PIL seeks judicial intervention in the matter and a direction to the Speaker to take a decision on the resignations within seven working days. On Tuesday, Rathore argued the case himself. “According to me, this is the first case where a sitting MLA has argued a PIL himself,” Nahta said.

Rathore said the people of Rajasthan “are in a state of confusion whether at present they are governed by a government which is validly placed or not. The strength (of the Assembly) has come down to 109 since 91 MLAs have resigned. So what is the status of this government?”

“The MLAs submitted their resignations as per Rule 173 of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajasthan Assembly. No one forcefully took the resignations of the MLAs who are ministers, so under what capacity are they attending meetings of the Council of Ministers? Also, if the 91 MLAs have submitted resignations, does this government still have a majority?” Rathore had said at the time of filing his PIL last week.

As an interim prayer, he had also asked that the Rajasthan Assembly secretary may be directed to produce all records concerning the case, including the original copies of the resignations. Second, it had also been prayed that the names of MLAs who had resigned should be declared in the public domain and that they be restrained from entering the Assembly.

Around 90 MLAs, most of them loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had skipped a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and submitted their resignation to Joshi late on September 25, after they were apparently upset over the Congress High Command’s decision to opt for a new chief minister – said to have been Sachin Pilot – without consulting them. The resignations have been pending with Joshi since.