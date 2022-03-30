Rajasthan: Congress MLA booked for assaulting assistant engineer, hurling casteist slurs

The Rajasthan police have booked Congress MLA from Bari in Dholpur, Girraj Singh Malinga under the SC/ST Act for allegedly assaulting officials of the electricity department and hurling casteist slurs.

As per the FIR lodged Tuesday, Harshadipti, 27, an Assistant Engineer (AEN) with the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and posted in Bari, Dholpur, said that at about 12:20 pm on Monday, he was in a work meeting when the MLA barged into the room with 5-6 people.

“We got up and welcomed him with a namaste and offered him a chair but he threw the chair at me,” Harshadipti, a Dalit, said in the FIR, and accused the MLA of hurling casteist slurs.

The MLA was allegedly angry at the AEN for picking up a transformer from a ‘Thakur village’, as per the FIR.

“I tried to make him understand but he continued to abuse me and the 5-6 people with him started beating me up with sticks. I pleaded that I was his son’s age…a man in yellow shirt put a gun on my forehead…then they left,” the AEN said.

“However they returned 5 minutes later and assaulted me again…there was a man with them, Sameer Khan, who claimed to be a councillor from ward number 2. He assaulted me with a cricket bat and also hurled casteist slurs…Girraj Malinga kept his foot on my face while another man pulled my beard,” Harshadipti alleged; while Daulat Khan is councillor from ward 2, Sameer Khan is his brother and representative.

Along with Harshadipti, Junior Engineer Nitin Gulati was also assaulted and the two are currently undergoing treatment.

Girraj Malinga and Sameer Khan have been booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as sections of the SC/ST Act.

Later in the day, DGP M L Lather suspended Badi Circle Officer Babu Lal Meena and Bari police station SHO Vijay Singh citing departmental inquiry against them.

Denying the allegations, the MLA said that the truth will come out after investigation. “Why was the FIR lodged today and not yesterday itself? Till now they were saying that it was unknown persons (who assaulted them). Did they not identify me then?” Accusing the electricity department officials of indulging in rampant corruption, he said he had earlier informed the minister concerned too.