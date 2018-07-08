Congress misleading people: Rajasthan BJP vice president

Avinash Rai Khanna termed the Congress a party “without direction” and claimed that it is “disturbed” Avinash Rai Khanna termed the Congress a party “without direction” and claimed that it is “disturbed”

BJP Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna today accused the Congress of misleading the people and exuded confidence that his party would retain power in Rajasthan in the Assembly election scheduled later this year.

Terming the opposition Congress a party “without direction” and claimed that it is “disturbed” due to the success of the prime minister’s rally here yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally of beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government in BJP-ruled Rajasthan yesterday. “It was a one-of-its-kind programme of the prime minister in Jaipur yesterday, and has given a very good message in the state and the country which has disturbed the opposition Congress,” Khanna said.

“The Congress is directionless. The party leaders neither have leadership nor any issue and they are disturbed due to the BJP activities. They just try to mislead the people but the Congress has been exposed,” he said.

