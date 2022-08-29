scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Congress govt has forgotten people of Rajasthan: Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

“The state was ahead in our time in education, health, road, electricity and water conservation, but today it is ahead in crime, atrocities against women and Dalits, and in corruption,” Raje said.

The senior BJP leader said the state is passing through an anarchy and there is no one to listen to the people.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday attacked the Congress government in the state, saying those sitting in power are only bothered about the “chair” and have forgotten the public.

The senior BJP leader said the state is passing through an anarchy and there is no one to listen to the people.

Raje, while addressing a function here, highlighted the achievements of the previous BJP government.

“The state was ahead in our time in education, health, road, electricity and water conservation, but today it is ahead in crime, atrocities against women and Dalits, and in corruption,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

“Those in power have forgotten the public in the worry of the chair,” she alleged.

Raje said that her government built a memorial of Lord Parashuram at Matrukundiya in Chittorgarh district, and built several temples and monuments.

“The party which does good work should get another opportunity, but it did not happen. If we had got a chance, the unfinished work would have been completed and our state would have been far ahead in terms of development. However, today it is lagging behind,” she said.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

Former minister and MLA Kali Charan Saraf, MP Ramcharan Bohra, former BJP state president Ashok Parnami, former chairperson of women commission Suman Sharma and other leaders were also present in the programme.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:39:31 am
Next Story

‘You are okay to talk to me? Right Jaddu?’ Sanjay Manjrekar’s cheeky question to Ravindra Jadeja in post-match interview

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also
Stubble burning

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement