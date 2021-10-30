Congress leaves BJP behind in Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls in Rajasthan

The Congress party won most Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats in Alwar and Dholpur districts, the results for which were declared Friday.

A total of 72 Zila Parishad members and 492 Panchayat Samiti member seats had gone to polls. Of these, two ZP and 13 PS members were elected unopposed.

After the counting Friday, Congress won a total of 41 ZP seats against BJP’s 27, while Independents won 4. As for PS member posts, Congress won 208 against BJP’s 158, while Independents won 113 and Bahujan Samaj Party won 12.

For Alwar ZP, Congress won 24 against BJP’s 21, out of a total 49 seats; four others were won by Independents. In Dholpur, Congress won 17 seats against BJP’s 6 seats.

At least 62.07 per cent of the voters had exercised their right for the polls. Zila Pramukh and Pradhans will be elected on October 30 while Up Pramukh and Up Pradhan will be elected on October 31.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he is “heartily pleased that the Congress has got a huge majority in the Panchayati Raj elections in Alwar and Dholpur districts. Thanks to all the voters and thanks to the workers for the same. Congratulations and best wishes to all the winning candidates.”

अलवर और धौलपुर जिले के पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस को भारी बहुमत मिलने की हार्दिक प्रसन्नता है। इसके लिए सभी मतदाताओं का आभार एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को धन्यवाद। सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 29, 2021

Party’s state-in-charge Ajay Maken said that results were “encouraging” with “Congress majority in both Alwar and Dholpur district councils! Tomorrow, the hard work of Congress workers will pay off in the two Vidhan Sabha by-elections too!”

Voting for by elections for Assembly seats of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad will take place on Saturday.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the results have shown a mirror to the BJP.