Congress attacks Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for comparing ‘Modi@20’ book to Bhagavad Gita

The Congress party on Tuesday attacked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for comparing the book ‘Modi@20’ with the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the Rajasthan unit president of the Congress, took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “Those who give up shame in the greed of power, do not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.” He added that Shekhawat has “crossed the limits of flattery. Krishna…give them wisdom.”

Speaking at a programme in the state’s Jhunjhunu on Monday on the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, Shekhawat had said, “I can say it with confidence that for the coming generations… this book will be as holy and important as the Gita updesh (sermons) given by Lord Krishna during Mahabharata.”

The book, funded by BlueCraft Digital Foundation and published by Rupa, is an anthology of 21 articles written by eminent people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank and shuttler P V Sindhu, among others.

Reacting to Shekhawat’s remark, Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said, “To compare the holy, Sanatan book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in this manner is an insult to the Gita which gives the eternal message of Lord Shri Krishna. It also hurts the sentiments of the countrymen.”

“This shows that you do not have respect for Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, nor have any knowledge of the importance of our scriptures,” Sharma added.

Throughout August, special public programmes are being organised to mark 20 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life – over 12 years as a chief minister and eight years as Prime Minister. In Rajasthan, former minister Vasudev Devnani is the convenor of programmes organised in connection with the book.