Councillors in camps, allegations fly as Rajasthan civic body polls near

With elections for chairpersons and mayors of several local bodies approaching, the Congress has alleged that the BJP is using police and administrative machinery to put pressure on its councillors and lure them away from Congress camps in an attempt to influence the outcome.
The allegations have come from several parts of Rajasthan, including Sikar, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bansur, Fatehpur and Kuchera, as both the Congress and BJP have moved their councillors to secluded locations to prevent cross-voting.
In Sikar, where the chairperson election is scheduled for September 21, the Congress has 38 councillors against the majority mark, while the BJP has 22. Four independents and one RLP councillor were also elected. Despite having the numbers, Congress leaders have expressed apprehension that attempts are being made to influence or separate their councillors before the voting.
Pradesh Congress Chief (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that Congress councillors and those supporting the party were being intimidated, with police being used to put pressure on them.
“In several places, councillors were being taken away or attempts were being made to separate them from the Congress camp. I am getting multiple calls from different districts. Congress councillors are threatened with demolition notices or other legal actions are taken. In Bharatpur, police and administration is working with the government and have said that CM Bhajan Lal’s reputation is at stake as this is his home district where it is important to make the BJP board. This is a dictatorial condition of the BJP government,” said Dotasra.
The Congress has responded by sequestering its councillors together at secluded locations, with families of some councillors also brought to the camp. A video from the Laxmangarh camp showing Congress and independent-backed councillors dancing and playing cricket emerged on Friday.
The BJP had similarly brought its winning councillors to a secluded location on Thursday afternoon.
In Alwar, Congress leader, Tika Ram Jully has been on alert since the day of election result as BJP is constantly watching to find one loophole to take away the Congress candidates. Talking to The Indian Express, Jully said that police is working hand-in-glove with the government.
“Whether it is the police high-handedness in Mandhan-Behror, the deployment of GST and Environment Department teams to the Congress candidate’s factory in Khairthal, the attempt to pressure Congress Councillor Manoj Bishnoi in Bikaner via a notice from the Bikaner Development Authority. I wish to state clearly to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that the arrogance of power, administrative pressure, and police high-handedness will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The public has already delivered its verdict in the local body elections; now, stop attempting to subvert that mandate through coercion, intimidation, and horse-trading.”
In Ajmer, where Congress’s Kiran Gadwal and BJP’s Anamika Sharma are now locked in a direct contest for mayor, Congress leaders have accused the administration and police of favouring the BJP. Congress workers submitted memorandums to the district collector and SP, demanding an inquiry into alleged pressure tactics and other incidents.
The BJP is yet to accept the Congress’s allegations as proof of any attempt to manipulate the elections. Rajendra Rathore, BJP leader said that Congress condition is like the old poverb ‘Khisyani Billi Khamba Noche’ (an embarrassed cat scratches the pole).
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“If the Congress councillors are impressed by the working of BJP and now want to support BJP, why shouldn’t we keep them. Former CM Ashok Gehlot has also taken away MLAs to keep them in isolation, preventing horse trading for 34 days. They should not be teaching us,” said Rathore.
With the crucial votes just days away, both parties are keeping their councillors together, turning the post-election period into another political contest—this time over whether elected members remain with their respective camps until the final vote.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More