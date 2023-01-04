Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state

Fatehpur recorded a temperature of minus 0.7 degree Celsius as cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Fatehpur was followed by Churu, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met centre here.

Also Read | Cold wave conditions prevail over several regions in North India

Anta recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 1.8 degrees, Sikar 2.0 degrees, Karauli 2.2 degrees, Pilani 2.7 degrees, Bundi 3.4 degrees, Dholpur 3.6 degrees, and Bikaner 4.6 degrees.

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A view of heavy dense fog during cold winter morning at the railway tracks, in Ajmer on Sunday. (ANI Photo) A view of heavy dense fog during cold winter morning at the railway tracks, in Ajmer on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The weather office said dense fog blanketed the state on Tuesday night.

Dense fog was recorded in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions on Wednesday as well.

The Met Office has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for the continuation of the extreme cold wave in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, and Karauli.