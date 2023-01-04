scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Cold conditions prevail in parts of Rajasthan, dense fog envelops state

The Met Office has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the continuation of the extreme cold wave in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, and Karauli.

A commuter travels through the dense fog on a cold winter day, in Bikaner on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Fatehpur recorded a temperature of minus 0.7 degree Celsius as cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Fatehpur was followed by Churu, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met centre here.

Anta recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 1.8 degrees, Sikar 2.0 degrees, Karauli 2.2 degrees, Pilani 2.7 degrees, Bundi 3.4 degrees, Dholpur 3.6 degrees, and Bikaner 4.6 degrees.

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A view of heavy dense fog during cold winter morning at the railway tracks, in Ajmer on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The weather office said dense fog blanketed the state on Tuesday night.

Dense fog was recorded in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions on Wednesday as well.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:17 IST
