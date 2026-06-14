Cockroach Janta Party denied permission for Jaipur protest, they ask: ‘What scared Rajasthan Police?’

Citing law and order, police in Jaipur have declined permission for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the city.

The CJP had sought permission for a protest and demonstration from 10 am onwards on Monday, June 15, at Shaheed Smarak, near Government Hostel square on MI Road, Jaipur. However, in its letter to CJP convenor Shashi Meena, Jaipur police said, “In this regard, on the basis of facts/circumstances revealed by the investigation, it is not possible to give permission for dharna/demonstration at Shaheed Smarak, Government Hostel, Jaipur, from the law-and-order point of view.” The letter was undersigned by Rajarshi Raj Varma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South).

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed Rajasthan Police denied permission just a day before the protest “after making us run from pillar to post for four days”.

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“When peaceful protests have been taking place across the country, what scared the Rajasthan Police at the last minute?” he asked.

“If you allowed so many paper leaks, you will have to answer for it,” he said, asking if there were orders from above to deny them permission.

Asking Jaipur police to reconsider, he said that if permission is not given, they will join CJP president Abhijeet Dipke in going to the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, with the Tricolour in one hand and the Constitution in the other, and seek permission once again. Apart from Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk is also expected to join the CJP campaign in Jaipur.

CJP’s Jaipur media in-charge Abhishek Jain Bittu said that CJP has been “continuously and peacefully protesting against paper leaks and issues concerning the youth in Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc. without any incident… Despite this, Jaipur police have denied us permission to hold a protest.”

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He claimed that it was possibly due to a large number of youths turning up at the protest. “Across the entire country, the youth have been peacefully expressing their outrage, and the same kind of public outrage would have been witnessed in Jaipur on Monday, but due to the participation of an extremely large number of youths, Jaipur police have denied permission,” he said.

He said that the Rajasthan government “does not want the youth of Rajasthan to unite and expose the government’s failures to the entire country, because Rajasthan is the only state in the whole country where children studying in schools, along with every student in colleges and coaching centres, and unemployed youth, are being openly cheated.”

He said that by denying permission to the CJP, not only the police administration, but the Rajasthan government has also confirmed its “panic” over the student protests.