Friday, July 15, 2022

CJI N V Ramana to inaugurate digital museum in Rajasthan Assembly

On this occasion, a seminar on '75 years of parliamentary democracy' will also be held by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 15, 2022 7:28:44 am
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will inaugurate a digital museum in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

“The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements,” Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition will also be displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law.

