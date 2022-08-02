Civil society has important role in working for underprivileged sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the civil society and voluntary organisations have an important role in working for underprivileged people and understanding their basic needs.

Addressing a workshop organised at the Birla Auditorium here to take the benefits of the state budget to the common man, Gehlot said important steps such as RTI, RTE, MGNREGA and the food security scheme were initiated in the country only after taking suggestions from the civil society.

He said dialogue is of great importance in a democracy.

“There is always scope for improvement. Our government welcomes suggestions from the members of the civil society, so that the schemes can be made more beneficial for the public by removing the shortcomings,” Gehlot said.

He announced the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence as a government department and said today, Gandhi’s principles, ideals and philosophy are needed more than ever before.

The veteran Congress leader said a number of incidents of violence are being witnessed in the state and the country and one must follow the path shown by Gandhi to establish peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in view of the prevailing atmosphere of tension in the country, there is a need for him to give a message of harmony and brotherhood.

Gehlot said his government is working with full sensitivity, transparency and commitment to provide good governance to people, adding that through the Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Yojana, it is being ensured that the benefits of various schemes and services reach the common man directly.

On the occasion, social activist Aruna Roy said in a democracy, it is important for those in the government to communicate with people.