Chittorgarh Karni Sena vows to make film on Sanjay Leela Bhansali mother

The Chittorgarh unit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) on Thursday claimed that it will make a movie on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother. The Rajput outfits have been protesting over Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmaavat’ — which released on Thursday — claiming inaccurate portrayal of Rani Padmini.

“The film will be titled ‘Leela ki Leela’ and a story is being worked out. An auspicious occasion (to begin work) will be chosen within the fortnight and hopefully it will be completed within the year,” said Govind Singh Khangarot, district president of Kalvi faction of SRKS in Chittor.

On its subject matter, he said that Bhansali “has hurt the honour of Maa Padmini, hence we are also making the film. However, it will be one of which Bhansali will be proud.” He said that there is freedom to express oneself in the nation and hence he too will express that right.

