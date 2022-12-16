China threat can’t be ignored, they are preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

A week after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector in their closest encounter since the deadly Galwan incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said “China is preparing for war” and insisted “that threat cannot be ignored”.

“China preparing for war. Look at their pattern, they’re preparing for war. The China threat cannot be ignored or hidden away,” Gandhi said while addressing a press conference at the completion of 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jaipur.

Apart from China, Gandhi also commented on leaders leaving the Congress, saying they were welcome to do so. “If certain people want to leave the Congress party, if some lack the courage to take on the BJP, they are welcome to leave the party. We don’t want them. We want those who believe in the Congress party and don’t believe in fascism,” he said.

Reacting to claims that the Congress is ‘finished’, he said that the party can “never be finished”. “Mark my words the BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress party,” he said.

He also said the response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been overwhelming in Rajasthan and the Hindi speaking belt.

“We saw that it is not just the party workers, but general public also loves the Congress a lot… Critics felt the Bharat Jodo Yatra will fail in Rajasthan due to factionalism, but it has been a huge success here and the response has been overwhelming,” the former Congress president said.

