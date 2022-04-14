‘No PM, CM can demolish houses without probe’: Ashok Gehlot on use of bulldozers in Khargone

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the wake of the Madhya Pradesh administration using bulldozers to raze houses of people accused of pelting stones during a Ram Navami procession, said even the Prime Minister did not have the right to demolish a person’s house without a probe.

“Who has given you this right? Even the Chief Minister and Prime Minister don’t have this right to demolish somebody’s house without any investigation, without finding someone guilty. Imagine what the innocent people are going through,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur on Thursday.

Referring to the recent violence in Karauli district, Gehlot asked the BJP that while they have been accusing the Rajasthan government for arresting innocent people, whether it would be appropriate for them to run bulldozers over the houses of those held.

“Since they have been arrested, should the Rajasthan government run bulldozers over their houses? I was watching TV yesterday night and saw the people, whose houses were demolished, crying. They are poor people and you have said that since their names had come up as accused, you are demolishing their houses,” Gehlot said, while adding that everyone is suffering as there in no rule of law in the state.

“Nobody has this right (to demolish houses)…This right is only with the law and it should do its work. Everyone will have to suffer one day if there is no rule of law. People are making a mockery of the law, along with that of the Constitution,” the Chief Minister said.