Chhattisgarh gives permission to Rajasthan for coal mining in second phase of PEKB, says state govt

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Bhupesh Baghel, his counterpart in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, over clearance to mine coal to meet Rajasthan’s electricity requirement, the state government said on Saturday that the Chhattisgarh government has given permission to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for coal mining in an area of 1136 hectares under the second phase of Parsa East-Kete Basan (PEKB) coal block.

“After the Chief Minister’s meeting with Shri Baghel, the Chhattisgarh Government’s Forest and Climate Change Department taking a decision with immediate effect has given permission for diversion of forest land for coal mining in an area of 1136 hectares under the second phase of Parsa East-Kete Basan (PEKB) coal block,” the Rajasthan government said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement added that the Chhattisgarh government’s Forest and Climate Change Department’s Under Secretary has written a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief of the Forest Force, Chhattisgarh to take appropriate action regarding this.

The Government of India had allocated coal blocks of 15MTPA capacity in PEKB and of 5MTPA capacity in Parsa in Chhattisgarh in 2015, said the statement.

The statement said that the first phase of mining in the PEKB coal block has been completed this month.

“In such a situation, coal cannot be supplied from here to the power generation units in Rajasthan, due to which a situation of power crisis has arisen in the state,” said the statement.