CBI chargesheet in ‘cyber slavery’ case: Lured by Thailand job offer, two Rajasthan men forced into scam hubs in Myanmar

Victims from South Asian countries are allegedly lured by promising lucrative IT or data entry job offers in Thailand with monthly salaries ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. (File Photo)

Promising high-paying jobs in Thailand, conducting interviews over Telegram, and arranging travel to Bangkok — this is how two men from Rajasthan were trafficked to Myanmar and forced into cyber fraud operations, the Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged in a chargesheet filed in a Delhi court.

According to the CBI, accused Soyal Akhtar duped Akram Ali Bhati and Soyal under the pretext of lucrative employment in Thailand. The agency said Akhtar conducted job interviews on Telegram and arranged their travel to Bangkok, after assuring them that expenses would be reimbursed once they joined work.

The victims arrived in Bangkok on October 7 from where they were allegedly taken to Myanmar. There, the CBI said, their mobile phones were seized, communications wiped out and confined to the so-called “scam compounds”. They were allegedly forced to create fake social media profiles and cheat foreign nationals through online scams.