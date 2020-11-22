Cases rising, Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 8 districts

Crowd at Chandpole Bazar amid rise in the Covid-19 cases, in Jaipur, Saturday, Nov 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a slew of measures in wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, including the decision to impose night curfew in eight district headquarters with immediate effect which are most affected by the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Owing to factors such as the festive season, winters, election and marriage ceremonies, Covid-19 cases have seen a rise and the fact that in November, the daily Covid count have increased from 1,700 to 3,000 was discussed in the meeting, said a government release.

The release added that markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in urban areas of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara will remain open till 7 pm, while night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm till 6 am.

Those going to attend weddings, people associated with essential services and medicines and those travelling by bus, train and flights will be exempted. The fine for not wearing masks has also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, said the release.

The government also announced that government and private offices where over 100 employees are engaged, during working days, the attendance of the staff shouldn’t be more than 75 per cent. Staff can be asked to come at a rotational basis, said the release.

Also a maximum of only 100 people could attend weddings and political, cultural and religious programmes, it added.

On principle approval was given in the meeting to allow acquisition of hospitals associated with private medical college as Covid dedicated hospitals. The medical colleges can start classes for medical students in third and fourth years and these students can also be deployed for Covid-19 duty, said the release.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 3,007 Covid cases across the state, with the highest number of cases coming up in Jaipur (551), Jodhpur (444) and Bikaner (215) along with 16 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd