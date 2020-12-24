BTP withdraws support to Gehlot government

Bharatiya Tribal Party logo. (Representational)

Upset over the ruling Congress party joining forces with BJP in Dungarpur, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) on Wednesday said that it is formally withdrawing support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

On December 11, Congress had hoodwinked BTP in Zila Parishad polls in Dungarpur. Zila Parishad members from Congress had joined forces with their BJP counterparts to defeat a BTP-backed Independent in the election to the Zila Parishad pramukh post in Dungarpur.

With 13 votes, BTP-backed Parwati Doda was one vote short of a majority in the Zila Parishad. Instead of extending support to the Congress ally, the party’s six Zila Parishad members voted for BJP member Surya Ahari who was fielded as an Independent. With eight votes of BJP and six of Congress, Ahari reached the majority mark of 14.

In a press conference in Dungarpur on Wednesday, BTP state president Velaram Ghogra said that party has moved to formally withdraw support the Gehlot government. Ghogra said that BTP supported Gehlot during the political crisis, only to see it support BJP in Dungarpur.

Ghogra also accused the Gehlot government of not following any of the 17 demands made by the party, which were formally announced after the BTP MLAs extended support to the Gehlot government during a rebellion by party MLAs led by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

He said that a letter intimating withdrawing of support will be sent to Governor Kalraj Mishra and Assembly Speaker C P Joshi “by today [Wednesday] evening” with a copy marked to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BTP move won’t impact the stability of the government — the party has 2 MLAs.

In the 200-member House, the Congress has 105 MLAs, apart from the support of 13 Independents, two CPM members and one RLD legislator. The BJP has 71 MLAs and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three. Three seats are vacant.

