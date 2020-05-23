Brother, 3 others held for gangrape, murder of minor mentally-challenged girl

All the arrested accused are aged between 19 and 20 years, said the police. (Representational Photo) All the arrested accused are aged between 19 and 20 years, said the police. (Representational Photo)

Police in Rajasthan have arrested four persons, including the brother of a 10-year-old mentally-challenged girl, for allegedly gangraping and murdering her.

According to the police, an FIR was registered after the father of the minor girl reported that she had gone missing since the evening of May 17.

“Three days later the body of the girl was discovered in the nearby forests. From the very beginning, evidence suggested that someone from the girl’s family were complicit in the crime. After investigation, we arrested her elder brother and three others who are all neighbours of the family for the gangrape and murder of the child,” said additional superintendent of police, highway and traffic, Jaipur Rural, Sulesh Kumari.

She added that the four accused had also accompanied the police in search of the girl in order to avoid suspicion. Following the recovery of the body, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, said the police.

“The four accused, including her brother, took the victim to the nearby forest area where they gangraped and murdered her by strangulation. Later, they tried to evade suspicion and accompanied the police during the search. They were also the ones who found the victim’s clothes. After investigation, we came to know that they were the perpetrators. We have arrested all the four accused and further investigation in the case is underway,” said Kumari.

All the arrested accused are aged between 19 and 20 years, said the police.

