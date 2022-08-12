Bring back Congress govt for completion of projects: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to people

August 12, 2022 7:26:50 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to people to vote for his party in the next state Assembly polls, saying his government’s ouster will stall ongoing development projects.
The elections in the state will be held next year. Stressing his point, Gehlot said the Barmer refinery project was delayed as the Congress government was ousted from power in the 2014 Assembly polls.
“Its cost has risen from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70000,” said Gehlot, holding the previous BJP government responsible for this.
Gehlot was here to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister.
Training his guns at the BJP, Gehlot told mediapersons that the feeling of revenge is part of the BJP’s character. The party holds projects and harasses opposition leaders using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“That is why, I say the change of government brings losses. Only if our government is repeated, we would be able to complete ongoing projects,” said the chief minister.
Referring to the stampede at the Sikar’s Khatu Shyamji temple that claimed lives of three pilgrims, Gehlot said his government will talk to priests and religious heads about possible arrangements at temples so that no such incident takes place in future.
“We will talk to priests and religious heads about their expectations and problems to see what arrangements can be made at all temples of Rajasthan so that incidents like this could be averted,” Gehlot said.
He also directed the district collector to conduct a survey about the 216 pilgrims who had died in a stampede at the Mehrangarh Fort temple on September 30, 2008.
“We will see what could be done for them,” he said.
The Justice Jasraj Chopra Commission had been constituted to probe this tragedy but its report was neither placed in the public domain.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Rajasthan: Man kills wife after doubting her character
Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya, director Gnanavelraja
Madras HC reserves orders on O Panneerselvam plea against July 11 GC meet
AIADMK headquarters attack case: Madras HC issues notice on plea for CBI probe
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over Rs 46.31 crore gold bond to Bhavaniamman temple
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
Faridabad: Two students picked up for bullying and suicide of teen
Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre’s finances, FM says he’s trying to fan ‘worry…fear’
TMC protests too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’