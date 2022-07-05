‘They brandished daggers, threatened to kill us but we followed them’: Men who helped cops catch Udaipur killers

On the evening of June 28, Prahlad Singh Chundawat received a call from a constable posted at the Deogarh police station in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. Chundawat was told that Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad—the two men accused of murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lalin Udaipur—were fleeing on a motorcycle and were in the vicinity.

At the time of the phone call, the police had been passing the information of the two accused to local residents in the area in an effort to trace the two men before they could escape. By that time, the news of the gruesome murder had spread in Udaipur and adjacent districts, with the videos made by the accused being circulated on social media.

“When the two accused had first entered Deogarh on June 28, the very first information that the police received was from a man from the Muslim community, who had seen the two accused drive past a local factory after 6:30 pm. Based on his information, we had intimated locals, including Chundawat, that the accused were nearby and they should pass us information if they get to see them,” Shaitan Singh, SHO, Deogarh police station told The Indian Express.

Chundawat said that he spotted the accused minutes after receiving the phone call from the police. “I received a call from the Deogarh police station that the two accused in the Udaipur murder case were fleeing on a motorcycle with the number plate of 2611. Minutes after the phone call, I saw the bike speed through right in front of us,” Chundawat told reporters in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Soon after, Chundawat followed the accused on his own motorcycle with his friend Shakti Singh—both local farmers in their mid-twenties—riding pillion and constantly updating the local police.

“After we had tailed them for three to four kilometre, the two accused realised that they were being followed. They brandished draggers and shouted at us, warning us not to follow them and also threatening to kill us. They were shouting slogans of Allahu Akbar. But we continued chasing them. The police had said that there was barricading at the next crossing but when we reached the spot we found there was no barricading. Later, we saw a police van when we were going towards Bhim. Thereafter, the accused managed to give us the slip as they drove through the Bhim market,” said Chundawat.

Chundawat added that after a while, they once again spotted the accused at a nearby highway and alerted the police.

“From Deogarh, they entered the police station area of Bhim and we continued to chase them. Thereafter, we surrounded them from all sides before nabbing them,” said SHO Singh.

Chundawat and Singh met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday evening, along with other leaders from the Rajput community, including Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and Congress MLA from Sudarshan Singh Rawat.

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) on Tuesday demanded that the two men be given government jobs for helping the police catch the Udaipur tailor’s killers and also provided security.

“We demand that the government provides government jobs to these two youngsters who despite being unarmed, continued to follow the accused for 30 km and gave police inputs, on the basis of which the police could arrest them. Our meeting with the Chief Minister was positive. We also urge the state to provide them adequate security cover, because it was because of their efforts that the accused could be apprehended, and they might be targeted for the same,” said Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the SRKS.

Congress MLAs from Bhim and Vallabhnagar, Sudarshan Singh Rawat and Preeti Shaktawat, seconded the demand for government jobs for Chundawat and Singh. The Rajput community felicitated the two men on Monday for their role in nabbing the two accused.