Branded a witch, accused of ‘eating’ relatives: Rajasthan woman alleges land grab

A 40-year-old tribal woman in Sirohi district has alleged that she was branded a witch, assaulted, forcibly tonsured and driven out of her home by relatives who accused her of ‘eating’ two family members who had died of silicosis.

In a complaint submitted to the Sirohi Superintendent of Police, Sugna Devi, wife of Lasma Ram alias Laxman Ram, said she and her husband, residents of Malera village in Pindwara, earned their livelihood as labourers. She alleged that after branding her as dayan (witch), the accused assaulted them, grabbed their house and agricultural land, and are now demanding Rs 20 lakh to allow them to return to the village.

The complaint accessed by The Indian Express, states that around a dozen relatives cut her hair, beat her, tore her clothes and threw her out of the house. According to the complaint, the accused told her, “You killed Mana, you ate him as a witch; and you also ate Mana’s son Prabhu as a witch.”

She alleged that the accused have taken posession over their house and the agricultural land which is in her husband’s name.

“My husband and I are not being allowed to return. They have illegally ploughed our land and occupied our house. They have demanded Rs 10 lakh each for the two deaths as compensation before allowing us back into the village, threatening to kill us otherwise,” she alleged. The couple is currently living elsewhere.

Claiming that her life is under threat, Sugna alleged that the accused are forcing to pay motanna — a customary practice under which money is sought as compensation for a death, irrespective of whether the person accused is directly or indirectly linked with it.

She has also attached the details of the land which has allegedly been occupied by the accused.

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However, Pindwara SHO Chail Singh Chouhan said the accused are Laxman Ram’s relatives and the dispute stems from their 15-year-old property dispute.

“Most people here are engaged in mining: Mana died about six months ago and Prabhu about 2.5 months ago – both from silicosis. Mana was Laxman Ram’s uncle,” the SHO said.

He said an FIR has been lodged under BNS sections for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty; assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe; voluntarily causing hurt; criminal trespass and house-trespass; and extortion.

Additionally, sections 3 (prohibition of witch-hunting and practising witchcraft) and 4 (punishment for witch-hunting) of the Rajasthan Prevention of Witch Hunting Act have also been included in the FIR.