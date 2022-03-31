FOLLOWING the suicide of a doctor in Dausa, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday removed Dausa SP Anil Kumar, even as the doctor’s husband accused local BJP leaders of pressuring police into filing an FIR against his wife, leading her to take the fatal step.

Asha Bairwa, 22, had died following a delivery at Anand Hospital in Lalsot, Dausa, on Monday. Following her death, her husband Laluram Bairwa and relatives went back to the village with the body but returned to the hospital sometime later — with the body, and some local BJP leaders. As the protest intensified, the local police reached the spot and assured them of appropriate action and investigation.

Booked for murder in death of patient, doctor dies by suicide and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyaya were booked under IPC Section 302 (murder) by the police; the couple ran the Anand Hospital.

Apparently disturbed by the developments and the FIR, Dr Sharma left a note and died by suicide Tuesday. In the note, she wrote, “I love my husband and children a lot. Please don’t trouble them after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. PPH [Postpartum haemorrhage] is a known complication and so stop harassing doctors so much over it.”

“Perhaps my death might prove my innocence. Don’t harass innocent doctors. Please,” she wrote.

In a video that he put out on Wednesday, Dr Upadhyaya said that Asha Bairwa had a normal delivery but suffered massive PPH two hours later. “For two hours, we kept trying to save her and administered her two units of blood but couldn’t save her. Her kin saw how much we tried to save her and acknowledged, with folded hands, that we tried to save her but that it’s just their misfortune,” he said in the video.

He said they arranged for the body to be sent back home in an ambulance, “They were preparing for last rites [in the village] but then, I was told, Balya Joshi went to their home and picked them up, telling them that he will get them a good compensation. Then they kept the body outside the hospital and gathered a crowd of 100-200 people, and called up some more BJP leaders, including Harkesh Matlana, Jitendra Gothwal…”

When contacted, Dr Upadhyaya told The Indian Express, Joshi has been harassing them “for the last 5-6 years, ever since we started this hospital in 2016.” “We have filed a complaint against him twice, but the police never registered an FIR against him. A couple of years ago, a baby was admitted to our hospital and died in Jaipur, two days later. While the family didn’t even say anything, Joshi turned up at the hospital and created a ruckus,” he said.

“Before that, one of his relatives, Manoj Joshi, had called up and blackmailed us, and sought money. I submitted that audio recording with the police, but the police did not file an FIR,” he said.

“Joshi is a known goonda and has protection from Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and has also assaulted a Deputy SP once. Second, he works in connivance with a local journalist, of a big newspaper, who files news reports carrying his version. Hence, the police never file an FIR on our complaints,” he alleged.

He alleged that it was under Joshi’s pressure that the Dausa police lodged an FIR against his wife Archana, adding that when his wife read the news of the FIR against her in the newspapers, “she got scared.” “She thought that they will send her to jail. I tried to make her understand that you won’t be lodged in jail just like that but perhaps her fear didn’t go away, and she didn’t tell me and committed suicide,” Dr Upadhyaya said.

Based on his complaint, a second FIR was lodged against Joshi and others under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384 (extortion) and 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death).

In the FIR, he said that his wife died due to “politics by some vultures.” Joshi switched off his phone and could not be reached for comments. Dr Kirodi Lal Meena did not respond to calls.

Sources said that for quite some time, the hospital has been caught in a power struggle between local MLA Parsadi Lal Meena, currently the health minister in Gehlot government, and Dr Kirodi Lal, a satrap who has earlier been an MLA from the same seat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the alleged suicide of the doctor “deeply saddening” and said that the “guilty will not be spared” while private hospitals across Rajasthan remained partially shut as a mark of protest on Wednesday.

In orders issued late on Wednesday, Gehlot removed the SP, suspended Lalsot police station SHO, and the Circle Officer was made APO. Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav has been tasked with conducting an “administrative investigation” of the events. Additionally, Gehlot constituted a committee under Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Abhay Kumar, to give suggestions on preventing such incidents in future.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had met Gehlot at his residence. IMA also condemned the incident and some doctors called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh of medical institutions.