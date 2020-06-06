Rajasthan: Booked for defamation over remarks on cops, scribe says being targeted

Veerendra Rajpurohit Veerendra Rajpurohit

A journalist in Rajasthan’s Pali district has been booked in a defamation case after he questioned and allegedly used offensive language against the local police over the death of a labour leader in judicial custody.

Veerendra Rajpurohit, runs News 30 Rajasthan, “a web channel”, and is associated with some vernacular newspapers. He told The Indian Express that he is now in “hiding”. The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by Pali Kotwali SHO Gautam Jain.

On May 13, a dispute broke out between labourers and administration of Pali-based Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited, a textile mill, over wages. When police arrived, the labourers allegedly started stone-pelting. Twenty-two people, including labour leader Ramnath Singh (68), were sent to judicial custody. Singh was admitted to a hospital where he died. Rajpurohit claimed that a constable, who allegedly hit Singh, was later suspended.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and state BJP president Satish Poonia have written to the DGP, demanding that an FIR for murder be lodged in connection with Singh’s death. According to the FIR against Rajpurohit, the journalist sent a WhatsApp message to SHO Jain on May 26 in which he called Pali SP Rahul Katakey “insensitive” and “arrogant”.

He said in the message, quoted in the FIR, that he had informed the SP about Singh being “assaulted by a baseball bat” but the “SP, a public servant, blocked my number”.

Rajpurohit said, “I raised the matter of the labour leader’s death, so police are targeting me and wrongly lodged an FIR…”

SP Katakey said, “… you can see for yourself whether an FIR needs to be registered when such language is used against an IPS officer.” He said once the contents of the FIR are perused, “you will understand the kind of language being used and whether we appropriately took legal action or not”.

Meanwhile, Singh’s son Brijmohan Singh Friday submitted a complaint with IG, Jodhpur Range, seeking registration of a case against the SP and other police officers over the death.

