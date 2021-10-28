Booked for Cheering Pakistan in T20 World Cup: Udaipur teacher arrested, out on bail

The Udaipur teacher who was sacked from her job at a private school for posting a celebratory WhatsApp status on Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup match was arrested on Wednesday and later released on bail, police said.

Dalpat Singh, Station House Officer at Udaipur’s Amba Mata police station, said Nafeesa Attari was arrested on Wednesday and produced in a court. “She said it was done as a joke but was a mistake,” the SHO said. The investigating officer, ASI Ganpat Lal Sharma, said Attari accepted she made the comment. “The next hearing is on November 9,” Lal said. Attari’s phone has been seized as part of the probe.

Rajasthan education minister and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra could not be contacted for comments.

A teacher at Neerja Modi School in Udaipur, Attari had posted a picture of Pakistani players with the caption, “Jeeeet gayeeee… We wonnn (sic)” on WhatsApp. After screenshots of her WhatsApp status surfaced on social media, the school management terminated her services. As per the termination letter dated October 25, she was “immediately expelled”.

Subsequently, a case was filed against her under IPC Section 153 B based on a complaint by local Bajrang Dal leader Rajendra Parmar. The development comes days before bypolls to Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar Assembly seat on October 30.

On October 24, India had lost its ICC T20 world cup opener against Pakistan by 10 wickets.

Arrests, FIRs in UP, J&K, Haryana

Lucknow, Jammu, Gurgaon: A day after three Kashmiri students of an engineering college in Agra were booked for allegedly cheering Pakistan during Sunday’s T20 World Cup match, two more people, including a jail warder in Bareilly, have been booked and two others arrested in Uttar Pradesh over social media messages and posts purportedly “favouring Pakistan”.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, two more people were taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans following the game, taking the number of people detained in Samba’s Chak Manga Gujran village for celebrating Pakistan’s win to eight. More detentions are likely in the case, sources said.

In Haryana, police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in a video clip in Nuh’s Pinangwa village. The FIR was registered on the complaint of a police official. The accused, Irshad, alias Saddam, was booked under different IPC Sections, police said.

In UP, most FIRs were registered on complaints lodged by members of Hindu Jagran Manch and BJP. Badaun police arrested a labourer, Mohammad Niyaz, 19, for his Facebook posts.

In Sitapur, one Musharraf was arrested for his WhatsApp status “favouring” Pakistan, while Bareilly police have lodged a case against jail warder Arsh Ali Malik under IT Act.

Senior Sub-Inspector of Izzat Nagar police station, Sudesh Kumar, said Hindu Jagran Manch member Arun Kumar lodged a complaint against Malik for posting a WhatsApp status in favour of Pakistan. Police have invoked criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace against Malik. Superintendent of Bareilly district jail, Vijay Vikram Singh, said they have sought an explanation from Ali regarding his WhatsApp status.

Another person, Ayan Khan, has been booked in Bareilly Act on a complaint by a BJP leader for allegedly posting a controversial status on WhatsApp after Pakistan’s victory, police said. —ENS