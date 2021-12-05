Who is toppling your govt, BJP will get majority in 2023, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as “nikammi and bhrashtachari (useless and corrupt)” and said that the BJP will never try to topple the Congress government but form a government with two-thirds majority in 2023.

“He has a constant fear that his government will fall. Who is toppling your government? No one is toppling your government…BJP will never topple your government. BJP will come back to power with a majority mandate in 2023 by going to the people,” Shah said at a convention of BJP’s public representatives and leaders in Jaipur.

During the political crisis in mid-2020, following a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs led by the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Gehlot had accused BJP of trying to topple his government.

“You are busy in an internal rift and have changed the definition of law and order in Rajasthan…If you claim that your government is running well, conduct elections alongside UP elections and you’ll immediately know what the people of Rajasthan want. But we want you to complete your term till 2023, but also work for the people of Rajasthan,” Shah said.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje too attacked Gehlot and termed his government as “invisible.” She said that the Gehlot government is busy with only one thing: “how to save the (CM) chair; there is nervousness about what will happen if these four people go there, what will happen if five people go there. There was a cabinet reshuffle keeping in mind how to prevent someone from heading to the other side. Only this work is being done.”

Shah exhorted party workers and leaders to “uproot the useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government and throw it out.” He said that Prime Minister “Modi ji reduced the tax on petrol and diesel but Rajasthan is one state where the treasury is dear to the Chief Minister, but not the problems of the public.” He then “requested” Gehlot to reduce the VAT.

Shah also accused the Gehlot government of closing and altering “several welfare schemes for the poor started under Vasundhara ji” and blocking “several works which the government of India wants to do in the state.” Shah also said that the state now has a debt of Rs 65,300 per person, “When a child is born in the state, he has a debt of Rs 65,300.”

Recounting the achievements of the Modi government, he said that, “Indira ji gave the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ in the 1970s, and when Modi ji came in 2014 (as Prime Minister), crores of poor did not have a home, or electricity…instead of removing poverty, you removed the poor. The task of eradicating poverty happened in 2014 when a majority government was formed by BJP under Narendra Modi. And within seven years, I can say that every village has electricity and the BJP government has done the work of providing electricity in every home.”

He asked Congress leaders what have they done for the poor and answered that “at least one thing has happened, Rahul Baba has started Tweeting. We don’t know if he does any work.”

Shah also addressed a meeting of the state working committee in Jaipur before the convention. Earlier in the day, he flew in from from Jaisalmer where he addressed the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Border Security Force.