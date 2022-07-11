scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

BJP’s three-day training camp begins in Mount Abu

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the BJP has realized the vision of nationalism.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: July 11, 2022 12:29:42 pm
BJP party workers and leaders at training camp in Mount Abu. (Twitter/BJP Rajasthan)

Elaborate discussions were held on booth strengthening, active participation of voters and taking Centre’s public welfare policies among masses at a three-day BJP’s state level training camp that began on Sunday in Mount Abu.

BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said that the welfare schemes of Modi government are clearly visible on the ground and are in front of everyone. The eight-year development journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the nation proud, he said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said during the UPA government the defence policy of the country had gone into a paralysis. But, now the central government has reduced the dependence on imports in the purchase of defence equipment. The security of the country has been strengthened by holding one rank, one pension scheme and constituting the post of CDS in the three defence services.

Giving detailed information about the BJP’s journey from the Jan Sangh, state BJP President Satish Poonia said the saffron party is the largest party in the world. In the training class, all those great men who fought and sacrificed for the idea of the party were remembered.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the present Congress government in Rajasthan has failed on every front. Atrocities on scheduled tribes are increasing in the state and organized gangs are flourishing.

