BJP terms Dalit teen’s death as ‘mob lynching’, cops say no proof so far

The opposition BJP has slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit teenager, who died after being allegedly attacked by a group of people following an accident in Alwar.

The BJP termed the incident as “mob lynching” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. State BJP president Satish Poonia targeted Gehlot, asking why he is silent over the issue. He said that while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra often visit families of victims of similar incidents, they are “hibernating” at present.

However, Alwar SP Gautam said that till now the police have not found any evidence which suggested that the incident was mob lynching.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 15 and the man, identified as Yogesh Jatav, died at a Jaipur hospital three days later on September 18.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that on September 15 Jatav was riding a motorcycle, which hit a woman (Mubina). While Jatav sustained injuries on his head, the woman was also injured. The woman, along with two to three others were returning to their home after harvesting Bajra when the accident took place,” the Alwar SP told The Indian Express on Monday.

Gautam added that the investigation suggests both Jatav and the woman were unconscious after the incident. “In our investigation so far we haven’t come across information suggesting that there was a fight… Both parties lodged cross FIRs against each other. While the woman’s family lodged an FIR pertaining to the accident, Jatav’s kin lodged an FIR saying that he was beaten up. That section of murder was added to the FIR after the death of Jatav,” said the SP. He said the allegations of Jatav being beaten up were being investigated. “In the FIR lodged by Jatav’s family, two people — Mubina and Rashid — are named as accused while the involvement of four others who are not named have also been cited.”