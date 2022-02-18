BJP slams Congress govt after PFI holds foundation day function in Kota

The opposition BJP on Thursday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for allowing the Popular Front of India (PFI) to hold a public meeting in Kota district to mark the outfit’s foundation day.

Taj Mohammed, state secretary of the PFI said in a statement that thousands of people took part in a ‘unity march’ which started from Agrasen Circle and ended at Nayapura stadium in Kota.

The statement added that Syed Sarwar Chishty, Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah, who took part in the programme said, that when Muslim girls started a movement for their rights of wearing hijab and knocked on the doors of the court, people started to say that PFI is the brain behind all this.

“This is a very disgusting mindset which forces one to believe that Muslim women can’t take up the leadership of their own struggle. These are the same Muslim women who led the protests against the CAA and NRC. If Muslim women can take to the streets to protect the Indian Constitution, what could stop them from taking to the streets and going to the court to protect the right of wearing hijab and practice religion?” the statement added.

The statement said that so far such unity marches have been held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka but this time it is being held in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia said PFI is the same organisation which has been blacklisted and named in several “anti-national” activities.

“It is no longer reasonable for the Congress government to allow the outfit to take out rally and hold public meetings in the state,” it stated.

Poonia added that the fear of losing vote bank seemed to have prompted the state government to allow PFI to hold the meeting.

PTI reported that the PFI, an Islamic organisation, was formed in Kerala in 2006. The outfit is banned in several states.

The Kota district administration said that the outfit was allowed to conduct a programme inside the stadium after following all Covid-19 protocols but no permission was granted for the rally.

“The additional district magistrate, city had granted them the permission to conduct the programme inside the stadium. This activity was allowed only inside the stadium and not for conducting any rally. We have asked the police to investigate and action will be taken if any violations are found,” said Kota district collector Hari Mohan Meena.

The PFI said that the BJP is targeting it because the outfit opposes the party’s policies.

“We hold the programme every year in various districts of Rajasthan to mark the foundation day of PFI. This year the state-level programme was held in Kota while last year the venue was Jaipur. Nobody has ever stopped us or raised any objections. The BJP is opposing us because the PFI has been opposing the party’s policies, be it the misuse of the UAPA, NSA or attacks on farmers. This government is trying to attack all fundamental rights and is taking forward the pre-planned agenda of the RSS. Our country is a secular country. We are being targeted because we raise these issues,” said Mohammed.