BJP cracks the whip after candidate accuses Om Birla ‘internal sabotage’ in Anta by-poll defeat

In his letter, Suman had alleged a conspiracy by party leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla and several others, claiming they worked against him. (File image)

Days after a scathing letter alleging “internal sabotage” and written by BJP’s Anta by-poll candidate Morpal Suman went viral, the BJP Monday served him a notice seeking an explanation within three days.

The show cause notice issued by BJP state president Madan Rathore states: “Information has been received against you that you have made baseless, unsubstantiated allegations against several responsible officials and senior members of the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the 2025 Anta by-election, and made them public”.

Rathore said that the BJP’s constitution provides for expressing one’s views verbally or in writing at the appropriate party level. “However, by violating this procedure, you have tarnished the BJP’s image. Your actions fall under the definition of indiscipline as defined in the party’s constitution,” Rathore said.