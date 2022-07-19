scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Rajasthan: There will be earthquake if Kirodi Lal Meena is harmed, says Cong MLA Ramlal Meena

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had said on Monday that he had received a letter in which the sender had threatened him for pledging his one month’s salary to the family of Udaipur-based tailor who was murdered over posts supporting the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
July 19, 2022 11:41:45 pm
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena. (Photo: Twitter/@DrKirodilalBJP)

Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh constituency Ramlal Meena has said that ‘earthquake’ will strike if BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is harmed. He said this in the wake of the alleged threat letter received by the BJP MP at his residence in New Delhi.

“The threat to Dr Kirodi Lal Meena is okay but if he gets even a scratch, there will be an earthquake. Party may be different but Doctor Sahab is the messiah of the poor. He is always in favour of maintaining communal harmony. Someone must have sent the letter to gain political mileage Our honourable CM will soon reach the bottom of the matter and the culprit will not be spared,” Meena wrote on social media on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha MP had said on Monday that he had received a letter in which the sender had threatened him for pledging his one month’s salary to the family of Udaipur-based tailor who was murdered over posts supporting the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet.

Meena has accordingly written letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and the Delhi police commissioner, enclosing the letter and requesting a probe in the matter.

The threat letter was signed by one Kadir Ali from Rajasthan.

The letter said that whoever ‘insults our Prophet will end up like Kanhaiya Lal and whoever helps those insulting the Prophet will also be taught a lesson even if he is a big leader. The letter adds that now ‘it is the number of Meena because he spews venoms against Muslims and thinks of himself as a Hinduvadi leader’.

