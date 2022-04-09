BJP MP alleges exodus of Hindus from Rajasthan’s Karauli following clash on April 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday alleged that there has been an “exodus of Hindus from Karauli” in Rajasthan following the violence on Nav Samvatsar, or the Hindu New Year, on April 2. Meena sat on a protest at the Karauli district collectorate on Saturday demanding that the guilty be arrested and innocent people not be harassed.

Communal tension had prevailed in Karauli following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the police had said, adding that the incident led to arson of shops and vehicles.

In a letter submitted to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Meena has also shared a list of 195 persons who have allegedly fled the place, along with their father’s name; the list, however, does not mention any address. In the letter, the BJP MP has said that the exodus has taken place from “Muslim majority Dholikhar locality” and mainly constitutes Dalits such as Jatavs, Khatiks, Kahars, Dhobis as well as Kumhars (OBCs).

The letter has also said that there is an environment of fear in the area and demanded that the exodus be stopped. Meena also claimed that the main accused in the incident have not been arrested while “hundreds of” innocent people are being questioned at police stations.

As per the FIR lodged over the April 2 violence by Karauli police station SHO Rameshwar Dayal Meena, at 4 pm a Shobha Yatra to mark Nav Samvatsar was taken out through the town by “400-500 persons on 200-215 bikes” who raised slogans such as Jai Shri Ram and brandished flags. A vehicle with a DJ system accompanied them blaring songs “of Hindu organisations”, it added.

However, as the yatra reached a Muslim locality near Masjid Maniharan, the locals allegedly started pelting stones from rooftops, injuring people on bikes and the policemen accompanying them, the FIR mentioned. Meanwhile, Muslims allegedly claimed that they were provoked by “objectionable” songs being played on the DJ system.

The FIR said the stone-pelting appeared to be “a pre-planned conspiracy” and that in the ensuing violence, over three dozen shops were burnt and about two dozen persons injured. The police personnel accompanying the march were unable to control the violence and many of them were also injured in the stone-pelting.

As per director general of police M L Lather, as of Friday the police have arrested 23 persons out of the 44 identified in the main FIR; while the report had named 37 persons, the police identified seven more on the basis of videos. Lather said a total of 10 FIRs, including the main one by the Kotwali SHO of Karauli and nine by others, have been registered in the violence.