BJP fields former MLA Ashok Kumar Pincha for Sardarshahar bypoll in Rajasthan

The BJP Tuesday announced former MLA Ashok Kumar Pincha as its candidate for the bypoll to the Sardarshahar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Churu district.

The bypoll for the seat, which got vacant after the death of seven-time MLA from the constituency Bhanwarlal Sharma on October 9, is scheduled to take place on December 5. Sources said the Congress is certain of fielding Sharma’s son Anil from Sardarshahar.

Pincha, who was announced as the BJP’s candidate, is a former MLA from the seat. He contested the 2018 elections from Sardarshahar against Sharma but lost by a margin of over 16,000 votes.

“We will accompany Pincha as he files his nomination form tomorrow. There will be a party meeting before he files his nomination,” said Dharamveer Pujari, Churu district president of the BJP Tuesday.

Of the 2.89 lakh voters in Sardarshahar, Brahmins, Jats, and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities form a large chunk, with more than 50,000 voters each. Sharma was a Brahmin and was a part of the Janata Dal, BJP and finally, the Congress.

Pincha is from the trading community and has been an MLA from Sardarshahar between 2008 and 2013, defeating Sharma.

With just a year left for the 2023 Assembly elections, the bypoll in Sardarshahar holds significance in the state, which has seen the incumbent government being voted out every five years since 1998.