BJP luring 10 Cong MLAs in Gujarat, warns Ashok Gehlot’s adviser

Sanyam Lodha, independent MLA from Sirohi and an adviser to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has claimed that the BJP is allegedly trying to lure 10 Congress MLAs in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this year.

In a tweet uploaded on Friday, Lodha said: “#Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 BJP is luring ten Congress MLAs. Be healthy, be alert” and tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi as well as the national Twitter handle of the Congress and its Gujarat unit.

“The number may eventually be more than 10 MLAs. I had warned (Congress’ Gujarat in charge) Raghu Sharma a month ago but there was no response, so I tweeted and tagged him and others,” Lodha told The Indian Express.

He said: “This is bound to happen if you remain in a slumber. I am anti-BJP and it is my responsibility to raise an alert.” He said he and Sharma spoke over the phone after his tweet.

Lodha’s Assembly constituency, Sirohi, falls in Sirohi district, which is adjacent to Gujarat. Raghu Sharma could not be reached for comment.

Before the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020, eight Congress MLAs in Gujarat had resigned and later joined the BJP. At that time, the Congress had shifted its MLAs from Gujarat to Jaipur fearing horse-trading. The Congress now has 65 MLAs in Gujarat Assembly.