BJP leaders asked police not to act against accused after landlord plaint: CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that when the landlord of the Udaipur murder accused complained to the local police about the men, BJP leaders had allegedly called and asked them to not take any action against the accused.

“Everybody knows how the main accused (in the Udaipur murder case) had connections with the BJP and at what level. Recently news came that the landlord of the rented place where they used to live…the landlord is also Muslim, he complained to the police that they were troubling him… some people used to come to his house, threaten, and also he didn’t get rent. Before the police could act, BJP leaders called the police station saying that he is our worker and don’t bother him,” Gehlot told reporters.

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint press conference with opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, Gehlot said that the whole world knows that those accused of murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal ‘were sitting on whose lap.’

When asked by the media how the police, which comes under the Congress government in the state, can listen to the opposition BJP, Gehlot said, “Maine aapko ghatana batayi, ki phone gaye wahan pe. Zaruri nahin ki unki baat maani gayi ho. Jo khabrein aa rahi hai mere paas mein, wo maine share ki bas (I told you about the incident, that phone calls were made… It’s not necessary that what they (BJP) said was accepted. I just shared the news that I am getting).”

When contacted, BJP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that Gehlot should not make ‘baseless’ allegations.

“If the Chief Minister has such evidence with him that the accused are associated with any leaders of the BJP, then why he is sitting quietly? He also has ATS and other security agencies at his disposal. These types of baseless statements reduce the seriousness of the matter,” said Rathore, denying that the two accused had any connection with the BJP.

The two main accused in the killing of Lal — Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad — had also made a video of the murder and in separate videos had said that Lal was killed as he had shared a post in support of BJP’s Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet.

Of the duo, Riyaz lived in a rented accommodation in Udaipur.

The Congress has consistently been alleging that the two accused were associated with the BJP, an allegation that has been denied by the saffron party.

Presidential poll fight against misuse of central agencies: Sinha

Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday said the July 18 presidential poll is a fight against the central agencies that are being misused by the Union government, PTI reported.

Sinha said if he becomes the president, the misuse of central agencies will be stopped.

He also alleged that the BJP and the government led by it at the Centre are “deliberately” creating an atmosphere of hate in the country.

Sinha attacked the Centre over its economic policies, declining growth and the fall in rupee exchange rate.

However, he said India will not see a situation like Sri Lanka.

Sinha said the elections are being held in unusual circumstances.

He will call the prime minister and ask him to speak on the issues which are raised by the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sinha said referring to the demand of Ashok Gehlot that the Prime Minister should address the nation on the current situation of tension, hate and violence in the country.

He also attacked the BJP over political developments in Maharashtra and now in Goa and said such development took place before the presidential election so that the number of opposition votes does not increase.

He said politics based on consensus, which was there in the era of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has now ended. Now, there is politics on conflict, he said.