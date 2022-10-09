scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

‘We don’t make divisions…’: CM Ashok Gehlot defends Adani’s investment

He further added, "Gautam Adani came and spoke about Rs 65,000 crores investment. That has become an issue. BJP leaders are misleading people, they have to pay a heavy price for it."

He made the comments based on the delegates, who were present at the recently held state summit. (ANI)

Days after industrialist Gautam Adani promised to invest more than Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, speaking about the delegates who attended the recent investment summit, said on Sunday that it is his administration’s duty to approve all investment proposals without making any distinction based on party affiliation.

“Were the 3000 delegates from Congress? We don’t make divisions on basis of who is from BJP and who is from Congress. Whoever brings investment will give something to the state and it is government’s duty to give them approval,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

He further added, “Gautam Adani came and spoke about Rs 60,000 crores investment. That has become an issue. BJP leaders are misleading people, they have to pay a heavy price for it.”

Earlier on Friday, Industrialist Gautam Adani showered praise on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, from his leadership to his schemes and “vision”, at the inaugural session of the two-day investors’ summit in the state. He occupied pride of place, right next to the CM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

Gehlot, who has been showcasing the summit, was seen talking to Adani on the stage. As photos emerged of the two, the BJP was quick to latch on, contrasting this to Rahul Gandhi’s constant attacks on the industrialist.

Hours later, addressing a public meeting in Mandya, Karnataka, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul made a reference to Adani, saying: “The second richest man in the world is close to the Prime Minister of India. He never used to be the second richest man in the world. In fact, he was not even on the list.”

At the Rajasthan summit, Adani promised investments of more than Rs 65,000 crore over the next five-seven years in the state, making the Adani Group among the biggest investors for Rajasthan.

More from Jaipur

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 08:41:25 pm
Next Story

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with Causeway

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement