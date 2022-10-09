‘We don’t make divisions…’: CM Ashok Gehlot defends Adani’s investment

Days after industrialist Gautam Adani promised to invest more than Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, speaking about the delegates who attended the recent investment summit, said on Sunday that it is his administration’s duty to approve all investment proposals without making any distinction based on party affiliation.

“Were the 3000 delegates from Congress? We don’t make divisions on basis of who is from BJP and who is from Congress. Whoever brings investment will give something to the state and it is government’s duty to give them approval,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

He further added, “Gautam Adani came and spoke about Rs 60,000 crores investment. That has become an issue. BJP leaders are misleading people, they have to pay a heavy price for it.”

Earlier on Friday, Industrialist Gautam Adani showered praise on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, from his leadership to his schemes and “vision”, at the inaugural session of the two-day investors’ summit in the state. He occupied pride of place, right next to the CM.

Gehlot, who has been showcasing the summit, was seen talking to Adani on the stage. As photos emerged of the two, the BJP was quick to latch on, contrasting this to Rahul Gandhi’s constant attacks on the industrialist.

Hours later, addressing a public meeting in Mandya, Karnataka, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul made a reference to Adani, saying: “The second richest man in the world is close to the Prime Minister of India. He never used to be the second richest man in the world. In fact, he was not even on the list.”

At the Rajasthan summit, Adani promised investments of more than Rs 65,000 crore over the next five-seven years in the state, making the Adani Group among the biggest investors for Rajasthan.

(With inputs from ANI)