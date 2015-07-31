BJP: Gurudas Kamat’s remarks against Smriti Irani show Cong desperation

Kamat, while campaigning for the upcoming local body polls in Pali on Wednesday, had called Irani a ‘kaam wali bai’ (domestic help).

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed Congress leader Gurudas Kamat’s remarks against Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani, saying that it showed the desperation of the party.

Local dailies here had reported that Kamat, while campaigning for the upcoming local body polls in Pali on Wednesday, had called Irani a ‘kaam wali bai’ (domestic help). Kamat, an AICC general secretary and the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, had reportedly questioned Irani’s credentials and “wondered” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special treatment of her.

Reacting sharply to the reports, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said, “These sort of shallow statements against women show the Congress’ desperation.”

“It shows that the Congress does not have any substantial issue to put before the people. It would have done them good to concentrate on people’s issues, instead of making such statements,” Parnami said.

However, Kamat said he had not made the remarks attributed to him and that he knew Irani and her family well.

“All I had said was that before landing roles in television serials, she used to wipe tables at McDonalds. And there is nothing wrong with that. But what is the reason behind Modi appointing her the HRD minister when she is not even a graduate and a case is pending against her for possessing a fake degree?” he told The Indian Express.

Kamat said while other senior ministers had to get simple decisions vetted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), only Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley had the freedom to function independently. “Mr Rajnath Singh was very happy on becoming the home minister. But his happiness was short-lived because when he appointed a UP cadre officer as his secretary, Modi did not allow him to do so, saying all secretaries would be interviewed by the PMO before appointment,” he said.

“But Smriti Irani has had the freedom to appoint whoever she pleases and has changed her secretaries four times. Is this special treatment because of her rude behaviour due to which people like Anil Kakodkar had resigned (from post of chairman if IIT-Bombay’s board of governors)?” Kamat asked.

“Making her the HRD minister, where she is tasked with educating the nation and deciding on the syllabus of premier institutes, is not justified keeping in mind her limited qualifications,” he said.

