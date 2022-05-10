Nadda compares Ashok Gehlot to Nero over Jodhpur clashes, says he was celebrating his birthday

J P Nadda, the BJP’s National President, Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the recent communal clashes in the state and compared Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Roman emperor Nero, questioning Gehlot why he didn’t go to his home district of Jodhpur where communal violence erupted before Eid.

“If I talk about Rajasthan today, it doesn’t feel good but on opening the newspaper sometimes (we see) Karauli, Jodhpur, Jaipur or some other city. On one hand, we say our government is responsible and responsive. On the other hand, the day when people in Jodhpur were on the roads, on that day, Gehlot sahab was celebrating his birthday. Jab Rome jal raha tha, to Nero bansuri baja raha tha (When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute),” said Nadda, while addressing a party booth meeting of the Bikaner division in Suratgarh of the Sriganganagar district.

Nadda attacked Gehlot and questioned if it wasn’t the Chief Minister’s responsibility to visit Jodhpur. “They have found a very good business. Why has the sun risen? Ask the RSS. Why has the sun set? Ask the BJP. What are you doing? Wasn’t it the job of Ashok Gehlot that he should have gone to Jodhpur, which is his home district, where communal clashes were taking place? You should have gone there. You didn’t go, it shows how much you love the public of Rajasthan,” said Nadda.

Nadda also attacked the Congress government in the state over the law and order situation, highlighting that in 2020, Rajasthan was ranked first in the country in cases of atrocities against women. The BJP president also criticised the state government over crimes against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The BJP president spoke about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre, praised schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, and said that crores of toilets were made during the tenure of the BJP. “Have you ever heard him talk about basic issues? He talks about riots, caste, communities or dividing the society. We talk about sabka saath, sabka vikaas,” said Nadda, targeting CM Gehlot.

Nadda also spoke extensively about the Modi government’s efforts to bring back Indian students from Ukraine in wake of the Ukraine-Russia war.

आज राजस्थान में श्रीगंगानगर जिले के सूरतगढ़ में ‘बूथ अध्यक्ष संकल्प महासम्मेलन’ का दीप प्रज्ज्वलन कर शुभारंभ किया और महासम्मेलन को संबोधित भी किया। बूथ ही वो रचना है जहाँ से सत्ता का उद्गम होता है। इसलिए हमारा नारा भी है “हमारा बूथ सबसे मजबूत”। pic.twitter.com/JRsf2sM6DX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 10, 2022

“Abhi bataiye Ukraine mein, koi desh apne baccho ko wapas laya hai? Koi desh, America laya kya, Europe laya kya, Australia laya kya, Canada laya kya, Africa ke desh leke aye kya? Koi nahi leke aya. Ye Modi ji hain, jinhone ek mahine mein 23 hazar bacchon ko wapas leke aye hain. Aur 5000 bacche hamare Rajasthan se hain (You tell me, has any country brought its children back from Ukraine? Has any country done this? America, Europe, Australia, Canada or African countries? Nobody brought them back. It was Modi ji, who within a month, brought back 23,000 children. And 5,000 children are from Rajasthan),” said Nadda.

Nadda said that the Modi government had sent 114 flights to Ukraine to bring back the Indian students from Ukraine. “Ab bataiye, Modi ji ne Putin se baat ki ki nahin ki? Modi ji ne Zelenskyy se baat ki ki nahin ki? Yuddh rukwaya ki nahin rukwaya, apne logon ko nikala ki nahin nikala? Aur to aur, dusre desh ke bacche bhi Bharat ka tiranga lekar ke nikal liye (Tell me now, didn’t Modi ji talk to Putin, Zelenskyy? Didn’t he stop the war, evacuated our people? Moreover, children from other countries too held the tricolour and got evacuated),” said Nadda, adding that this was an example of badalta Bharat (changing India).

The BJP event was attended by the entire top brass of its leaders from Rajasthan, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state president Satish Poonia and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary.