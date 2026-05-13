BJP government delayed NEET leak probe since party’s youth wing leader is involved, Congress claims

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, "Did the Rajasthan BJP government, for this very reason, conceal the paper leak for 9 days and refrain from filing an FIR?" (Express Photo)

The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday claimed that the investigation into the NEET UG paper leak was delayed since it involved a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP.

Along with his brother, the leader, who is associated with the BJYM in Jaipur Dehat, had allegedly purchased the NEET UG question paper last month from Gurgaon for lakhs and sold it to students in Sikar for a profit, the Congress alleged.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, “Did the Rajasthan BJP government, for this very reason, conceal the paper leak for 9 days and refrain from filing an FIR?”