BJP government delayed NEET leak probe since party’s youth wing leader is involved, Congress claims
Along with his brother, the leader, who is associated with the BJYM in Jaipur Dehat, had allegedly purchased the NEET UG question paper last month from Gurgaon for lakhs and sold it to students in Sikar for a profit, the Congress alleged.
The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday claimed that the investigation into the NEET UG paper leak was delayed since it involved a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP.
Along with his brother, the leader, who is associated with the BJYM in Jaipur Dehat, had allegedly purchased the NEET UG question paper last month from Gurgaon for lakhs and sold it to students in Sikar for a profit, the Congress alleged.
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, “Did the Rajasthan BJP government, for this very reason, conceal the paper leak for 9 days and refrain from filing an FIR?”
While the BJYM leader’s phone was switched off, The Indian Express spoke to his son, who claimed that he has no information about his father’s whereabouts or of his alleged involvement in the paper leak.
“I don’t know about it, I am in Sikar,” he said.
Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had said that the Rajasthan government allegedly tried to cover up the case for two weeks.
“The cancellation of the NEET (UG) entrance exam indicates that there was large-scale malpractice in this paper. The BJP government in Rajasthan deliberately tried to cover it up for two weeks and tampered with the future of the youth. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a bold decision in the interest of the youth by cancelling the exam and handing over the investigation to the CBI,” Gehlot said.
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“The BJP government in Rajasthan had previously concealed the OMR sheet scam in the Employee Selection Board to avoid tarnishing the government’s image. Due to weak prosecution, the accused in that case were even granted bail. Similarly, now an attempt was made to hide information about the NEET (UG) exam leak, and no FIR was even filed. Now the truth has come out, and the true face of the BJP government has been exposed,” he said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More