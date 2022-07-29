BJP’s focus only on diverting public attention from issues like unemployment: Sachin Pilot

July 29, 2022 8:23:24 am
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP is “only focused on diverting public attention” from real issues such as unemployment and inflation instead of holding discussions on them.
He also accused the central government of not supporting the state.
“Rajasthan is not able to get its due share from the Centre. We do not get cooperation and support from the central government,” he claimed.
“There are issues like unemployment and inflation on which the Congress wants a discussion in Parliament but the central government does not want it. The government wants to run away from discussion,” he told reporters here.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said MPs are being suspended in Parliament and there is “no discussion on issues over GST, inflation, encroachment on border by China and unemployment”.
“Their attention is only on the equations to win elections. They do not want the real issues to be discussed among people and therefore they want to keep them confused,” he said.
The Congress leader said the Centre is not giving the state its due share and not supporting it.
On a recent incident of self-immolation by a saint in Bharatpur against mining, Pilot said that it was an unfortunate incident.
He said the state government has taken steps earlier as well as after the incident to fulfil the demands.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
