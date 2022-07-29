scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

BJP’s focus only on diverting public attention from issues like unemployment: Sachin Pilot

"Rajasthan is not able to get its due share from the Centre. We do not get cooperation and support from the central government," Pilot claimed.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 29, 2022 8:23:24 am
sachin pilot, rajasthan, congressSachin Pilot said MPs are being suspended in Parliament and there is "no discussion on issues over GST, inflation, encroachment on border by China and unemployment". (File)

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP is “only focused on diverting public attention” from real issues such as unemployment and inflation instead of holding discussions on them.

He also accused the central government of not supporting the state.

“Rajasthan is not able to get its due share from the Centre. We do not get cooperation and support from the central government,” he claimed.

“There are issues like unemployment and inflation on which the Congress wants a discussion in Parliament but the central government does not want it. The government wants to run away from discussion,” he told reporters here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

He said MPs are being suspended in Parliament and there is “no discussion on issues over GST, inflation, encroachment on border by China and unemployment”.

“Their attention is only on the equations to win elections. They do not want the real issues to be discussed among people and therefore they want to keep them confused,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Centre is not giving the state its due share and not supporting it.

On a recent incident of self-immolation by a saint in Bharatpur against mining, Pilot said that it was an unfortunate incident.

More from Jaipur

He said the state government has taken steps earlier as well as after the incident to fulfil the demands.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?

5

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made ...
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present
CWG 2022

Opening ceremony: Holding a mirror to the past, present

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets
Chess Olympiad

Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
In Maharashtra

CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement