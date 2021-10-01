BJP corners Gehlot govt, alleges links between Congress and REET paper leak suspect

The BJP on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities during the recently held Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), with state party chief Satish Poonia claiming that the Congress had close links with the suspect behind the alleged paper leak. He also demanded the resignation of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Poonia alleged that Batti Lal Meena, the accused, is a Congress worker and his photograph with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is doing the rounds on social media.

However, Dotasra denied the allegations, saying the Congress has no links with Meena.

The BJP also raised questions over the government’s efficiency in preventing cheating, by highlighting the use of advanced cheating methods such as Bluetooth devices concealed in slippers.

“The way irregularities have taken place in the REET examination… The Chief Minister has said that Rajasthan is such a state which organised REET in a very successful way. Is this the success story of the Rajasthan government in REET that the question paper gets leaked at 8:30am?” said Poonia while addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday.

“The person who leaked the paper, Batti Lal Meena has beautiful pictures clicked with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra ji along with the Congress symbol and flag. One can also see Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the background. That person is a registered worker of the Pradesh Congress Committee,” said Poonia.

When contacted, ADG SOG and ATS Ashok Rathore told The Indian Express that Meena is a wanted person and he is yet to be arrested. Rathore said that only after the investigation process is completed, it can be ascertained whether the question paper was leaked.

Since the REET was held on September 26, the Rajasthan government has suspended more than 15 government officials including 13 teachers, two officers of the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) and a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer.

The opposition questioned the government over the suspensions.

“The government said that the question paper wasn’t leaked. If it was not leaked then what is the reason for suspending so many officers in a sequence? I feel that a bigger injustice than this can’t happen with the lakhs of unemployed people in Rajasthan,” said Poonia on Thursday.

Education Minister and state Congress president Dotasra denied the allegations of the BJP and said that he doesn’t know Meena and neither is the latter a part of the Congress.

“The state president of the BJP has held a press conference and has said that someone named Batti Lal Meena whose photos with some people have been found. It has also been said that he roams behind me. I don’t know who Batti Lal Meena is and I have never met him till today. Secondly, Batti Lal Meena is no office bearer of the Congress party. What I have gathered is that Batti Lal Meena is a person who is awara (dubious) and who has a hobby of clicking photos with every other leader,” Dotasra told reporters on Thursday.

The BJP also raised questions on the internet shutdown.

“There is also a contradiction in the internet shutdown. People from this very Congress party raise questions when the internet is shut down in Jammu and Kashmir to stop activities of terrorists but when the internet is shut down here, they term it valid. The fact that the internet was shut down says that the government had feared (that cheating may happen) but despite that fear the government couldn’t stop the cheating,” said Poonia.

“Many inventions in the world happen in Rajasthan. We had never heard of Bluetooth devices in slippers. This can only happen under the patronisation of famous scientist Rahul Gandhi in the Ashok Gehlot government,” he added.

The Rajasthan police had said on September 26 after the REET exam that the Bikaner police had recovered Bluetooth devices in slippers from some persons who were arrested. In many of the cities, such devices were sold at Rs. 6-7 lakh, the police had said in a statement.