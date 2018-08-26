BJP blames Congress for stone-pelting during Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express photo/Anil Sharma/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express photo/Anil Sharma/File)

The ruling BJP in Rajasthan today accused the opposition Congress of trying to disrupt Vasundhara Raje’s statewide Gaurav Yatra, a day after miscreants hurled stones during a meeting of the chief minister in Jodhpur district. Raje was holding the meeting in Pipad town of the district last evening, when some people threw stones and disrupted her programme, Additional Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur rural) Khinv Singh said. He said 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and a court today sent them to judicial custody.

The BJP has accused the Congress of staging the attack. The Congress refuted the accusation, saying people behind the incident cannot be from the party as it does not adopt “such tactics” for political gains.

Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Sachin Pilot condemned the incident. “It is a highly condemnable act if someone has thrown stones during the visit of the chief minister,” Gehlot tweeted. His tweet came after Raje at a public meeting last evening said “a Congress leader” was behind the incident.

“Gehlot should understand that the people of state have decided against Congress and Congress is aware of its defeat,” she had said.

In Jodhpur today, Gehlot told reporters, “How could she comment on me and hold me responsible for the protest.” He claimed those who created trouble were BJP workers, who were angry as their demands were not heard during the meeting.

“Now when these people are protesting, she is intolerable to their protests and holding us responsible,” Gehlot said.

Pilot said it was unfortunate that the BJP was holding Congress responsible for the stone-pelting incident. Such an incident is highly condemnable, but that does not mean BJP leaders can blame Congress for it, he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said an incident like this has never happened in the state. He said Congress has lost confidence in democracy and its leaders are misguiding the youth to cause disruption. He said the opposition party has insulted women by disrupting the Gaurav Yatra.

