Biography, bill for V-Cs: Rajasthan Governor orders ‘legal action’

EXPRESSING “DEEP displeasure” over the controversy surrounding the launch of his biography ‘Kalraj Mishra – Nimitt Maatra Hoon Main (I am just a medium)’, the Rajasthan Governor Monday directed “legal action” against the “culprits.”

“Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra has taken cognizance of the news published regarding the sale of the book ‘Nimitt Maatra Hoon Main’, which was released on July 1 at Raj Bhawan, and expressed deep displeasure at the incident,” the Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

It said the Governor has also directed his Secretary (Subir Kumar) to seek an explanation from those associated with the incident.

The move came a day after The Sunday Express reported that after the launch of Mishra’s biography on his 80th birthday on July 1, Vice-Chancellors of all 27 state universities in Rajasthan, who had attended a meeting with him, were given two cartons each of the book’s copies — and a bill of Rs 68,383 for 19 copies in hardcover coffee-table format.

Hours after the report was published Sunday, the Raj Bhawan had distanced itself from the publisher, International Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (IIME), Jaipur. The bill given to the V-Cs included the bank account details of IIME.

The book has been authored by the Governor’s OSD Govind Ram Jaiswal and Dr D K Taknet, who has long been associated with IIME.

Referring to “the publisher IIME, the research institute, and the buyer”, the Raj Bhawan had said: “The publisher had published the book and sought permission to release it in the Raj Bhawan, which was granted. The Raj Bhawan has no role, no affiliation of any sort in the business activities of marketing the book.”