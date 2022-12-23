Bikaner land deal: Rajasthan High Court rejects plea to quash ED probe; grants stay from arrest

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday refused to quash an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the purchase of land in Bikaner by a company linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and his mother, Maureene Vadra. The court, however, stayed the arrest for a period of four weeks till January 19.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Vadra’s firm Sky Light Hospitality and Mahesh Nagar, who had earlier effected land purchases for Sky Light. Both petitions had prayed that the ED be directed to place on record the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the same may be quashed and that all proceedings initiated by the ED be quashed too.

The Bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati refused to quash the ECIR saying “the present petitioners have not been arrayed as accused, and at the given stage seeking the intervention of this court for quashment of the ECIR in question is premature”. The court also observed that it is at the discretion of the ED whether to give a copy of the ECIR to persons seeking it.

Along with others, Rajya Sabha MP K T S Tusli, senior counsel for Sky Light, argued that neither the firm nor any of its partners/employees were named in any of the FIRs, chargesheets, supplementary chargesheets, and that they have not been accused of money laundering.

They had also said that the state police and the CBI could not find any material against the petitioners and that not confessing to any wrongdoing cannot be termed non-cooperation on their behalf.

“The practice of not supplying the copy of the ECIR is only to carry on with a roving and fishing inquiry against the present petitioners,” they said, adding that Vadra was interrogated for 80 hours while they were victims of fraud themselves.

Mahesh’s counsel said the ED should either proceed with the investigation “to the next logical step, or refrain from issuing unwarranted summons to the petitioners and harassing them”.

Appearing for the respondents along with others, Additional Solicitor General Rajdeepak Rastogi said the ECIR is akin to a fact-finding report generated “as an internal document, upon the basis of which the investigation is conducted by the officials of the ED”. “If the offences are found to be made out against the accused, then the prosecution complaint is filed,” the ASG said.

They also said the ECIR copy is given to the accused only after the same is produced before the special court concerned and the court takes cognisance against the accused, but not at a stage prior to that.

Rastogi said the petitioners “are not named as accused, but that the investigation with regard to their involvement in the crime in question is under contemplation”.

According to the ED, Bikaner’s Kolayat land deal is a case of alleged land grabbing where people, in collusion with state government officials, got large tracts of land allotted on fictitious names. The land, the agency said, was actually earmarked for people who had been displaced by the creation of the Mahajan field firing range. The property ended up with Sky Light LLP, of which Robert Vadra and his mother were partners. Sky Light then allegedly sold the land to Allegeny Finlease Private Limited for a profit.