Bikaner: ACJM asks IG to leave town, order stayed later

Police control people after a two communities clashed in Sri Dungargarh, Bikaner. (Source: PTI)

Terming the attitude of Dr Giriraj Lal Meena, Inspector General, Bikaner Range, as “tanashah” (despotic), the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Sri Dungargarh on Friday ordered Meena to leave “the limits of Sri Dungargarh” and go to Bikaner. The order comes a week after communal clashes broke out in Bikaner’s Sri Dungargarh town.

Hours later, the Bikaner Additional District and Sessions Judge stayed the ACJM’s order, observing that “prima facie, the points number 8 (2) and 8 (3) [dealing with the IG] are illegal and out of the jurisdiction [of ACJM]. At a time when there is conflict and curfew in Sri Dungargarh, it is unlawful to stop a high official from executing his professional duty.”

Hearing a petition by Sri Dungargarh Bar Association, the ACJM stated: “The people of Sri Dungargarh are unhappy due to the despotic attitude of the IG; since he is present there, the situation has not improved. Hence, he is ordered to immediately leave the limits of Sri Dungargarh.”

