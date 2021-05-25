Bids received in response to global tender for Covid vaccine much higher than market rates in India: Rajasthan minister

The rates quoted by interested parties in response to the global expression of interest (EoI) issued by the Rajasthan government for urgent procurement of Covid-19 vaccines are much higher as compared to the present market rates of Covid vaccines in India, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said.

“Around nine parties including those claiming to be authorised agents of AstraZeneca and Sputnik have expressed their interests by sending their quotations for the global tender floated by us. Preliminary, it is being seen that there is a huge difference between the present market rates for vaccines in India and the bids quoted by them, with the latter being much higher,” Health Minister Sharma told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

He added that the credentials of the agents are being verified before the negotiation process can start.

“We are verifying the credentials of the agents who have sent quotations following which the negotiations about rates can start. We will finalise the names after judging the proposals on the basis of rates, competence and the time period within which the vaccines can be supplied,” said Sharma.

“Had the Central government procured the vaccines themselves, there wouldn’t have been a need for states to float global tenders,” he added.

Officials said that at present, the Rajasthan government is purchasing Covishield at the rate of Rs 300 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 400 each dose.

A top official from the state health department said on condition of anonymity that credentials of agents in foreign countries, who have expressed their interest in supplying the vaccine, are being verified with the help of embassies.

The official added that the bids received in response to the global tender are might higher than the present rate at which the government is purchasing vaccines.

Both the minister and senior officials from the health department remained tightlipped about the exact rates received as bids from the nine parties and refused to divulge further details until the negotiations are completed.

Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced free vaccination for Covid-19. He had said that there are about 3.75 crore people in 18-45 age group in the state, and two vaccines per person would cost about Rs 3,000 crore to the state public exchequer.

On May 14, the Rajasthan government had issued a global expression of interest from foreign-based international manufacturers/their authorised agents/direct importers for the procurement of ten million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The interested bidders were asked to submit their bids by May 20.